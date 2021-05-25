Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.59 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

