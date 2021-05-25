Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

INDA stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66.

