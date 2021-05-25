Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after acquiring an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,247,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,902,824 shares of company stock valued at $537,296,806. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

MRNA opened at $164.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 131.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

