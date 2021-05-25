Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,066 iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA DVYA opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

