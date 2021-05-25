Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

