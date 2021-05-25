Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.17

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.17 and last traded at C$37.02, with a volume of 45932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

