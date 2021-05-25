Precision BioSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 915 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 88 call options.

Shares of DTIL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $597.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $87,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,982 shares in the company, valued at $17,558,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,692 shares of company stock valued at $912,054 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after buying an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

