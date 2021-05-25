PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $66,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

