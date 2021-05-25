PotCoin Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $3,227.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,039.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.32 or 0.06580276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.48 or 0.01847961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00465265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00199443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.00631034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00446991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00361551 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,197,053 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

