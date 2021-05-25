Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

