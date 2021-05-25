Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 62.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.19 or 0.00900619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.08 or 0.09386238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

