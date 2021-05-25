Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0278

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Playkey has a market cap of $455,973.28 and approximately $91,319.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.02 or 0.00917433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.70 or 0.09744597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

