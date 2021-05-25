PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $37.83 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $61.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,245.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.18 or 0.01939523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003860 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

