Pivotal Research Boosts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.08 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

