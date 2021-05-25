Pivotal Research Boosts Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.08 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
