Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $4.54 or 0.00011562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $824.89 million and $3.36 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00377719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00164225 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,798,928 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

