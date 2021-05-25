Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $369.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

