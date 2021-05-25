Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.