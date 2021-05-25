Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at $29,496,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

