Pillar Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47,053.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $47,053.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.17 or 0.00978164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.21 or 0.10168908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.