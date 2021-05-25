Pillar 1-Day Volume Tops $38,346.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $38,346.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

