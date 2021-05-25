Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 145,056 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,056 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 10,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.37. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.