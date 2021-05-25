Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 105,991 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,991 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.54% of AudioCodes worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

