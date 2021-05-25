Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,079,646 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,079,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontline by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Frontline by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $18,660,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.