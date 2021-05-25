Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 339,407 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the quarter. Athene makes up approximately 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Athene worth $53,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,162. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.