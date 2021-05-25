Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,991 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.54% of AudioCodes worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

AUDC stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,075. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

