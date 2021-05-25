Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $136.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 932.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $136,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

KRE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 172,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

