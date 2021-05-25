Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 32,782 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.19.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 169,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,469,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.