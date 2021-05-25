Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

