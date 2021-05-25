Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.79. 19,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,387,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 106.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

