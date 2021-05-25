Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

