PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 67.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRT opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

