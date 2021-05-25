Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 95.2% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.43.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

