Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

