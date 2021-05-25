Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.40.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.12 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

