Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average of $218.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

