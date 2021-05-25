Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $438.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.61 and its 200-day moving average is $385.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $442.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.