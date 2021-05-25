Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 11,940 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

DHI opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

