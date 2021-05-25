Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.