Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

