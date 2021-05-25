Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv Buys 42,855 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 42,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.94 per share, with a total value of $4,068,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 69,778 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.01 per share, with a total value of $7,048,275.78.

PTON stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.16 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

