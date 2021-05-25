Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

