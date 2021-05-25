PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.15. 168,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $303.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.