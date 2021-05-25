PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 404.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $257.17 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock valued at $50,375,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

