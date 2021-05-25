PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.17. 6,328,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.09. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.