PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. 14,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,581. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

