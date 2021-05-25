PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 3,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,905. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

