PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,377. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

