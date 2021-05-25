PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 272,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after buying an additional 590,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,809 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.