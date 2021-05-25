PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,291. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

