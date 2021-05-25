PAX Financial Group LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. 195,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,332. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

